Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a growth of 3,227.5% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ISNPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.