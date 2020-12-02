Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

ISRG opened at $733.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $728.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

