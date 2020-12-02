Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,341 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 973,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

