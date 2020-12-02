Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJO stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.