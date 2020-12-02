Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

