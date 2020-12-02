Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $777,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,537 shares of company stock worth $3,290,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

