iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IOM opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 339.50. The stock has a market cap of $384.46 million and a PE ratio of 25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. iomart Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 409 ($5.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Ian Steele acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,501.70). Also, insider Angus MacSween sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £12,531.20 ($16,372.09).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

