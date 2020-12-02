Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.29. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

