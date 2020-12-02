Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

