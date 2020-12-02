Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 205.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,497 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,798,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,729,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 944,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

