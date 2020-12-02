Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

