iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $222.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.