iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $285.97 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $287.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.17.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

