iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Shares of IBTA stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

