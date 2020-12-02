iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

IBTB opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

