iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

IBTD stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

