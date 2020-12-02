iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.