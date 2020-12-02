iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTF)

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

IBTF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

