iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTG)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

