iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

