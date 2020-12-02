iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

