iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.