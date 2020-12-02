iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67.

