iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.48

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 173840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

