iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.