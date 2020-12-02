iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $164,638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,222.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

