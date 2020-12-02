iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stake Lessened by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

