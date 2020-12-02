iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

