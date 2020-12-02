ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.13

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 37905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85.

ITM Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

