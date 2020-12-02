Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.12

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.12 and last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 696697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of -867.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

