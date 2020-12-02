Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

IVH opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

