Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading 66.6% Higher

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) traded up 66.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.35. 136,665,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,039% from the average session volume of 4,353,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market cap of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

