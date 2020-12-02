Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Hold

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

