Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Johnson Controls International worth $161,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

