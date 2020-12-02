Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,566,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $186,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

