JOYY Inc. (YY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

YY stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

