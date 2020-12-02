K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of K12 by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

