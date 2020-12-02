KARMA Trading Up 340.6% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 919.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $13.77 and $33.94. KARMA has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $16.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 340.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006342 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00219526 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

