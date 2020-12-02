Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $366.85

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $366.85 and last traded at $330.52, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 227.79 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57.

About Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

