Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 350,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $190.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.