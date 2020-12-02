Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

