Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

