Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

