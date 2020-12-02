Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $386,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

