Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $405,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,056,591. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

