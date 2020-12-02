Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $467,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 20.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Bank of America decreased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.