Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $569,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $111,566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Management by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

