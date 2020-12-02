Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.12.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.