Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $246.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

