Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

